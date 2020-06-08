Low-end tornado risk along with heavy rain from Cristobal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cristobal has been downgraded to a tropical depression as of Monday morning as it rides the Louisiana-Mississippi state line. Despite the downgrade, we will still feel some of the effects of Cristobal throughout the day today.
There will be scattered to widespread showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, especially along and west of I-65. That’s where the highest risk of a couple brief, spin-up tornadoes and torrential tropical rain exists.
Roughly along and west of I-65 is also where a Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts upwards of 30-40 mph are expected in those areas. Other locations could certainly see gusty winds, but they won’t be as prominent as they will be for those west of I-65.
Despite the cloud cover and high coverage of tropical showers and thunderstorms, temperatures should easily make it well into the 80s. Add in disgustingly high humidity and we’ll have the potential for “feels like” temperatures to push as high as the upper 90s.
Put simply, it’ll be a muggy, steamy and uncomfortable day thanks to the tropical air mass being brought northward courtesy of Tropical Depression Cristobal.
A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm could continue into the evening and perhaps the overnight hours, but that risk is considerably lower than Monday afternoon’s.
As Cristobal lifts into the Great Lakes by Wednesday, we will still be under the influence of tropical air and run the risk of scattered showers and storms. That is true for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday’s rain and storm risk is highest in southeastern Alabama as a cold front pushes through early in the day. By late afternoon, most of central and southern Alabama should be drying out and experiencing a noticeable drop in humidity.
While it’ll still be hot near 90° Thursday and beyond, the humidity will be significantly more comfortable. There will also be no rain or storm chances Thursday through Sunday (at least)!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.