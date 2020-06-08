Montgomery Bus Boycott participant celebrates 99th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lines of cars paraded through Oak Park Sunday to celebrate the 99th birthday of Montgomery resident Mineola Dozier Smith.
“I’ll be 99 years young,” Smith said.
During the era of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Smith not only participated in marches but witnessed the arrest of Rosa L. Parks. She and Parks worked together at the Montgomery Fair department store downtown. Parks was a seamstress, and Smith was an elevator operator.
Smith credits her life and blessings to Jesus Christ.
“I just say, thank you Jesus. One day real soon, he gone to come and take all of us out of this old sinner world back with him,” Smith said. “I’m waiting I’m waiting patiently for him to come back.”
Smith also had a simple snippet of advice for others.
“When you put God first everything else will worked out all right,” she said.
Here’s to you, Ms. Smith!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.