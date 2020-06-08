Montgomery native could get MLB Draft call

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The MLB Draft is only five rounds this year due to the impact the coronavirus has had on the sport.
Just 160 total picks. Montgomery native Parker Chavers hopes to be one of those 160. It could be a life changing week for the former LAMP baseball standout.
“It’s definitely something you dream about as a kid. Something I’ve been working towards for a long time. The closer it gets, and the last few years, it has become a reality. It’s definitely exciting. Just grateful for the opportunity,” said Chavers.
The Coastal Carolina outfielder is ranked as the 107th overall draft prospect by MLB.com.
In his freshman and sophomore seasons, Chavers hit .319 with 22 home runs and was an All-American.
He didn’t play any games this year due to an off-season surgery.
"It's kind of a thing that's going on for a while actually. I hurt my shoulder last March on our spring break trip to Seattle. Kind of rehabbed and played through the end of last season with that. It was a dislocation, is kind of how it happened. It happened a few more times once the fall started and just got to a point where I had to have surgery. So I had to have it fixed in December," Chavers said.
Had the coronavirus not cut short the 2020 collegiate season, Chavers says he would have returned at some point.
He's good to go now entering the draft.
"Actually went back to my surgeon last week and got fully released and cleared and everything. Just trying to stay healthy," Chavers stated.
It has definitely been an interesting build up to this year's MLB Draft.
"It's been crazy with everything that has happened. We didn't exactly know when the draft would be since everything got canceled. Since they set the date there has been a lot of Zoom calls. A lot of conversations with scouts and directors. Definitely different than a normal year," Chavers stated.
A crazy year could turn memorable with one call this week.
"Baseball is a big sport, and especially for things to get cut as drastically as they did, and still be considered is a great honor. I'm still very grateful for it," Chavers stated.
The MLB Draft begins on Wednesday and ends on Thursday.
