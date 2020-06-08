Montgomery now has Alabama’s second highest number of COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County now has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state after eclipsing Jefferson County over the weekend.
Montgomery had 361 cases a week ago, though that number was down from a near record high 485 a week earlier. And the county’s most recent seven-day average is the highest in the state, nearly double that of both Jefferson and Mobile counties.
Baptist Health reports 117 COVID-19 inpatients at its three Montgomery area hospitals as of Sunday. Seventy 70 of those at Baptist South. Jackson Hospital reported 49 inpatients as of Friday.
The week ahead should provide more insight into the impact on overall coronavirus numbers, if any, after gatherings were held over Memorial Day.
Alabama surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases over the weekend with 714 confirmed deaths. ADPH says it presumes about 11,400 people have also recovered from the respiratory illness.
Testing has also increased, ADPH indicates, with nearly 260,000 tests conducted so far.
Despite the rise in cases, the Alabama Department of Public Health says it has seen a drop off in the number of after-hours phone calls coming in to its COVID-19 hotline. As a result, the hotline’s hours are being adjusted to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting on June 15.
A general information email option is also available during these hours. The toll-free hotline number and e-mail address are 800-270-7268 or covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
A toll-free phone line will continue to provide information about available testing sites and hours of operation statewide at 888-264-2256.
