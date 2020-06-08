Patient dead, several injured after ambulance rollover crash

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A patient en route to a hospital is dead and several people are injured after an ambulance rollover crash.
According to the Enterprise Police Department, at 11:37 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash involving a Hartford ambulance and an SUV at the intersection of Geneva Highway and Boll Weevil Circle. The ambulance had rolled over on its side.
Police said the ambulance driver and a paramedic were transporting a patient, who was undergoing emergency CPR, and the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and paramedic were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The SUV driver was treated at the scene, and the passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital.
EPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.
