Person barricaded inside Montgomery home after shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been shot and a person is barricaded inside a Montgomery home Monday afternoon.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of Silver Lane at about 3:15 p.m., where they found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Coleman said a person is barricaded inside a home. Surrounding homes have been evacuated.
WSFA 12 News is working to gather more information.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.