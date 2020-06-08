Person barricaded inside Montgomery home after shooting

Montgomery police units have blocked off a street leading to a home, where a person has barricaded inside. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 4:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been shot and a person is barricaded inside a Montgomery home Monday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of Silver Lane at about 3:15 p.m., where they found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Coleman said a person is barricaded inside a home. Surrounding homes have been evacuated.

