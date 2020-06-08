Several Auburn football players test positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Auburn football players have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Monday.
“They are asymptomatic and have been isolated,” Auburn Athletics spokesperson Kirk Sampson said.
Head football coach Gus Malzahn said last week that players would be tested last Friday. The testing was part of the team’s plan to bring student athletes back to campus for practice following after the SEC gave the go-ahead to voluntary in-person athletics activities.
“Strategically, we have guys coming in at certain times so we’ll know who is around who," Malzahn said before the testing. “They are going to go to their rooms. Before they get back with the test, they are going to be in the room with their roommate.”
Malzahn said should any of the players test posiitve, which has since been determined, “we will have a record of who has been around them.”
Auburn isn’t the only team with reports of football players testing positive. Reports indicate at least five players for the Alabama Crimson Tide have also tested positive for Coronavirus.
Due to privacy concerns, none of the players have been identified.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.