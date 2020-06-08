Trailer theft suspect sought by Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help locating a stolen enclosed cargo trailer.
Police say it was stolen shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday from the 4700 block of Woodmere Boulevard.
Investigators and the victim say the suspects used a white truck to drive onto the parking lot of a business where they attached the trailer, then drove off with it.
The theft was captured on video
Anyone with information should call 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips could lead to a cash reward.
