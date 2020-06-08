Trailer theft suspect sought by Montgomery police

Security footage shows a trailer theft on Woodmere Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | June 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 6:07 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help locating a stolen enclosed cargo trailer.

Police say it was stolen shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday from the 4700 block of Woodmere Boulevard.

Investigators and the victim say the suspects used a white truck to drive onto the parking lot of a business where they attached the trailer, then drove off with it.

The theft was captured on video

Anyone with information should call 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Tips could lead to a cash reward.

Security footage shows a trailer theft on Woodmere Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
Security footage shows a trailer theft on Woodmere Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
Security footage shows a trailer theft on Woodmere Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
Security footage shows a trailer theft on Woodmere Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

