UA tuition will stay the same for 2020-2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuition for both in- and out-of-state students at The University of Alabama will remain the same for the upcoming academic year.
The University’s board of trustees approved freezing tuition for undergraduate and graduate programs for the 2020-2021 academic year.
It is the fourth consecutive academic year undergraduate tuition will remain steady for residents of Alabama.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and we want to reassure our students that we remain steadfast in providing a quality educational experience,” said Stuart R. Bell, president of The University of Alabama. “With the support of our board of trustees and Chancellor Finis St. John, we continue to keep costs down while still providing transformational educational experiences.”
