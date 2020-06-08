21-year-old dies after Zelda Road crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old has died after a crash on Zelda Road in Montgomery Saturday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around 1:49 a.m. in the 2700 block of Zelda Road. The driver of the vehicle, Alquesha Farris, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Farris was pronounced dead on Sunday from her injuries.
Coleman says an initial investigation indicates the 2007 Honda Accord was heading northbound when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.
No other information about the crash has been released.
