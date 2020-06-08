92-year-old master gardener awarded plaque by neighbors for service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A townhouse community in Montgomery is paying homage to a neighbor who has been serving their community for 20 years.
92-year-old Anne Waldo has been beautifying the flower beds at the front of Hazel Hedge Lane, four to six hours a day, since she moved to the neighborhood in 2001.
Neighbors have been marveling over the flowers for years.
“You’ll always see her out there in the beds, bending over pulling weeds,” said Belinda Brown Anne’s neighbor and now gardening assistant. “Every two or three weeks something new gets planted. Every week weeds get pulled out and old flowers die and then they are replaced with new ones.”
“I’ve been here since 2002, so just about the whole time she’s been doing it, and she does a beautiful job out there,” said neighbor Joe Panza.
Anne moved to Montgomery in 1961. She became a member of the first Master Gardener’s class in Montgomery in 1991. 10 years before the Capitol City Master Gardener Association was formed.
“I’ve had a lot of appreciation from people who just drive by,” said Waldo. “They see something pretty and that’s all. I just hope we can keep it up.”
Anne was a minister’s wife and is the mother to six children. She used to tend to the gardens at her husband, Mark Waldo’s, church.
Neighbors wanted to show their appreciation for Anne’s hard work, and so they came up with the funds to buy a plaque for the front entrance of the neighborhood.
“I designed the plaque and went out to the memorial plaque maker here in Wetumpka and had the plaque made and helped raise the funds and you can see the result. A lot of great neighbors out here to pay homage to her,” Panza said.
On a sunny day in May, neighbors gathered to celebrate Anne and surprise her with the plaque.
“We love you dearly, we love your flowers, your dedication to the community and we wanted to remember you, while you could remember us,” said Brown before unveiling the plaque.
The crowd of neighbors cheered for Anne and watched her get emotional as she stood in front of the beautiful array of flowers, she has nurtured for so many years. And now a plaque will be there to remind the neighborhood for years to come that it will forever be “Anne Waldo’s Garden.”
“She’s sweet. She’s never met a stranger, she is generous, she’s helpful, she’s friendly she’s just wonderful and everybody just loves her,” Brown said.
“If she’s not sharing it, it’s not worth bothering with, right? It’s for other people to enjoy,” said her son Mark Waldo.
Now anyone who drives by Hazel Hedge Lane will be reminded of Anne Waldo and her dedication to gardening and service to the community.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.