ASU president to submit names of buildings for review

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the buildings on the campus of Alabama State University will be submitted for possible removal.
University President Dr. Quinton Ross said they will be submitted for consideration “based on connections to or leadership of racist organizations, policies or political activity.”
This comes after public outcry across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Many in the state of Alabama have called for the removal of Confederate monuments, and in Montgomery, the renaming of three high schools.
Ross says he understands the history and “sentimental significance” some of the names have for alumni “but as leaders of the University that was at the heart of the modern Civil Rights Movement, we feel that we must be proactive in our response to the pervasive and public displays of racism in this country.”
The results of that review will be part of a presentation and recommendations that Ross will make to the ASU Board of Trustees.
In addition, ASU has already established the Floyd/Gunn scholarship.
