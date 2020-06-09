COVID-19 antibody testing: what you need to know

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 testing remains a key focus for public health officials. Generally, viral tests are the standard method to confirm if a person has COVID-19. Providers collect cells with a nasal swab to determine if the virus is present in the respiratory system. As technology evolves, the medical community is closely watching the development of antibody testing for COVID-19.
Antibody tests screen for antibodies in the bloodstream. The body produces antibodies as an immune response to fight infections. Antibodies generally show up in the bloodstream one to two weeks after the virus is contracted. The same happens when someone receives a flu shot or vaccine, the body responds by producing antibodies which create immunity.
In theory, blood tests should be able to show whether a patient contracted COVID-19 based on the number of antibodies in their system.
“But how do you interpret that information,” asked Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, referencing the general results of an antibody test. “Nobody really knows that yet. If I test you and you have antibodies, does that mean you can’t get it again? No one knows that either.”
Perhaps those are some of the most daunting questions for the medical community at large. The number of antibodies needed to form an immunity to COVID-19 is the chief question vaccine researchers are racing to answer.
The antibody test response was muddied weeks ago when the FDA issued a blanket approval for a large number of antibody tests, many of which had not undergone the required testing rigor and were ineffective.
“The FDA said, if you pledge to us that you’ve [gone through the required tests] we will let you sell it,” recalled Harris. “Well, you can imagine what happened, there were 100 or more that went on the market just almost overnight and it turned out a lot of them were really bad tests... about a month ago FDA backtracked on that and said, we’re going pull everybody’s [emergency use authorization] unless you really get it verified the way you need to get it verified. It went from around 100 tests on the market to maybe 10.”
Harris believes the tests on the market now are reliable.
Early antibody tests had trouble drawing distinctions between COVID-19 and other coronaviruses like the common cold, as the cells all have same the crown-like structure referenced in its name.
“It takes some work to validate the studies to know that we’re capturing the COVID-19 antibody and not seasonal coronavirus antibody, and that we have a test that’s appropriately sensitive, but yet not giving us spurious results,” said Dr. Nathanial Erdmann, a principal investigator in UAB’s Remdesivir study.
“It will really help me and people like me understand what is and isn’t ongoing,” Erdmann explained. “It isn’t quite available yet, but we’ve been anxiously awaiting information on both those scenarios try to get a better handle on where things are going to be in the next weeks to months.”
Harris says the antibody test shows great promise for both public and personal health interests.
“It would be really useful on a population basis,” Harris said. “If we did an antibody test on everybody in Montgomery County, it’d be nice to know well 20 percent of people have already been affected, or 5 percent of people have already been affected, you could plan a lot of things by knowing that. But the real promise is someday soon, I hope in the next few weeks or months, we will know what those results mean in terms of an individual person. If you get infected, maybe you’re protected for life, wouldn’t that be great?”
