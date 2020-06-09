FBI confirms “law enforcement action” taken at Athens City School Superintendent’s home

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the FBI confirms that “law enforcement action” was taken at the home of Athens City School Superintendent Trey Holladay on Tuesday morning.
The FBI spokesperson couldn’t elaborate on what that action was.
WAFF was able to reach Superintendent Holladay on the phone, Holladay said he couldn’t comment on the action at this time.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson also said he would not comment on the FBI operation.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in the operation according to its spokesperson.
We’ve reached out to other school officials at the state and local level and are waiting to hear back.
Holladay has been Athens City School Superintendent since 2013 according to the school system’s website.
