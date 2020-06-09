Governor’s proclamation focuses on intake procedures at Alabama prisons

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a Supplemental State of Emergency proclamation Tuesday that seeks to mitigate the stress COVID-19 has put on correctional facilities across the state. (Source: WBRC)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Under new guidelines, inmates arriving at Alabama prisons from county jails will be quarantined for 14 days.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a Supplemental State of Emergency proclamation Tuesday that seeks to mitigate the stress COVID-19 has put on correctional facilities across the state.

The goal is to “mitigate the challenges of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities by ensuring that inmates arriving from the county jails will be processed according to prevailing medical standards."

Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Mike Dunn announced a 30-day moratorium on inmate intakes on March 20.

The Department of Corrections has now been directed to "identify opportunities to resume intake to pre-COVID-19 levels as soon as practicable.”

The governor’s proclamation states counties housing and providing medical care to state inmates will be reimbursed for additional costs.

The Alabama Department of Corrections issued a response to the governor’s supplemental proclamation. It says:

Maintaining the safety, security, and well-being of our inmate population, staff, and the public remains the ADOC’s highest priority, which is why it was absolutely necessary to modify our intake process to align with prevailing medical standards and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities. While the modified intake process has created nuanced challenges for both our Department and the county jails, we are confident this important safety measure was an important step for our Department to take. We appreciate the cooperation of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Alabama Sheriffs Association, and county jails, and we greatly appreciate Governor Ivey leading the way by working with both parties to identify a solution, as outlined in her proclamation. The ADOC looks forward to working with all parties in good faith, as well as resuming inmate intake rates to pre-COVID levels as soon as it is safe to do so.
