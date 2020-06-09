I-85 SB lanes near Shorter shut down after 18-wheelers collide

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash near Shorter has caused Interstate 85 to shutdown, Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says.
According to Lee, two 18-wheelers collided, causing major injuries. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says the crash happened at mile post 20.
Carswell says southbound lanes are blocked. Lee says the southbound lanes are blocked near mile marker 18.
Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.
