$25K raised to remove Confederate statue outside Madison County Courthouse
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 8, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 3:10 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance has raised $25,000 to pay the fine for the Confederate statue to be removed from its place outside the Madison County Courthouse.

The group has been fighting to remove the statue for years.

The Huntsville Committee of 100 also issued a statement backing the monument’s removal.

County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said last week, that dialogue will lead to a decision about what’s best for the county as far as the monument is concerned.

There has not been a decision made to remove it at this time.

