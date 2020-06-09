Man charged after Monday shooting, standoff in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a shooting and standoff Monday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Brian Marshall is charged with assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Coleman says the charges are related to an incident that happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Silver Lane. Police were initially called to the area after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Coleman says an investigation revealed the victim and Marshall were arguing and during the argument, Marshall shot the victim.
After the shooting, Marshall barricaded himself inside a residence. After a short standoff, Marshall was taken into custody by MPD SWAT members.
He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.