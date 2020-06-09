Man charged after woman assaulted, kidnapped

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges after court records say a woman was assaulted and kidnapped.
According to an arrest affidavit, Carl Keano Smith III is charged with domestic violence- assault, kidnapping and robbery.
The affidavit says Smith pulled the victim into her car against her will by her hair. Smith then allegedly threatened to kill the victim, pulled her back out of the car and left.
Court records say the victim had abrasions and injuries to her scalp from the incident.
Court records also indicate the victim and Smith knew each other.
Smith was taken into custody and placed under a $46,000 bond.
