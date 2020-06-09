Montgomery mayor, police department join #8CantWait campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the city and its police department are joining the #8CantWait campaign.
The campaign is designed to bring immediate change to use of force policies. Police who join the campaign pledge to minimize human harm, reduce reliance on use of force, and conduct duties without prejudice.
WSFA 12 News is working to learn which current MPD policies will be impacted by this shift. So far, the mayor’s office hasn’t responded to our questions regarding how it will be integrated with current policing protocols.
