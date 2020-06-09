More wet weather expected now through Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cristobal has departed to our northwest as of Tuesday morning, but we are still under the influence of a tropical air mass. It will again be very muggy and steamy today as highs reach the upper 80s and dew points remain in the mid-70s.
This will lead to numerous showers and thunderstorms area-wide today. If you aren’t seeing rain at any given time, it’ll be uncomfortable to even be outside with heat indices well into the 90s.
A cold front will sweep into and through the state Wednesday, once again providing elevated rain and thunderstorm chances. While the rain chances on Wednesday are high, the absolute highest chance of showers and storms exists along and east of I-65.
With the cold front in play on Wednesday, there is a risk for a few stronger to marginally severe thunderstorms capable of strong wind gusts. Widespread damaging severe weather is not anticipated, though.
By the time Thursday morning arrives, most areas will have seen a healthy amount of rain between Tuesday’s storms and Wednesday’s storms. Unless you manage to dodge every shower and storm that develops, you should see a solid 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall over the next 48 hours or so.
That should prevent the need for watering the yard, lawn and gardens for the next couple of days!
A big pattern change arrives Thursday behind Wednesday’s cold front. While the heat will hang around with highs near 90°, there will be more sunshine, lower humidity and nearly no rain or storm chances into early next week.
We can’t completely rule out a spotty shower or storm this weekend, but no day features a rain chance higher than 20% beginning Thursday! Overnight lows will also be significantly more comfortable.
Lows will drop into the 60s each night beginning Wednesday night! That’ll provide much better sleeping weather!
