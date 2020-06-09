Mostly black Alabama county covering up Confederate statue

Pictured: The confederate statue in Tuskegee vandalized with spray paint. (Source: Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee)
June 9, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 2:06 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama county known as a birthplace of black empowerment plans to cover up a Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago and is looking for ways to remove it permanently.

The chairman of the Macon County Commission, Louis Maxwell, says workers will use a tarp to cover the statue in Tuskegee. He says that’s because it was spray painted with obscenities. But Maxwell says the county also wants to remove the monument permanently, perhaps to a nearby heritage museum.

A Confederate heritage group installed the monument in the middle of the mostly black county more than a century ago.

