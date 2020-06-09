National Safety Month shifts focus amid COVID-19 pandemic

“This is definitely a safety-centric crisis that we are in the mist of right now, and words like PPE, for example, were not even things that the average American even considered a few months ago. Now PPE is a general lexicon," said Vogel. "So this is a uniquely safety crisis, and we wanted to make sure that during National Safety Month, we met the moment where it is. Not just focusing on things like driving and ergonomics and topics that we’ve often gotten into in great detail in the past, but bringing in the kinds of safety challenges that Americans are facing because of the pandemic.”