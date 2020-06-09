National Safety Month shifts focus amid COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This month is National Safety Month, an initiative by the National Safety Council (NSC) to keep Americans aware of the risks all around them.
The National Safety Council observes this month every year to focus on saving lives and preventing injuries from the workplace to any place.
“The National Safety Council is a 107-year-old non profit organization focused on the leading causes of preventable death and injury. So we really follow the data and look at the reasons Americans are dying or being hurt from things we know we can prevent,” said National Safety Council spokesperson Maureen Vogel. “So this is the 24th year we’ve observed National Safety Month, and the main reason we do is because we understand that American’s do not understand the biggest risks to their safety, and when they understand those risks, they often will take the right steps to mitigate those risks.”
This year, National Safety Month looks a little different as NSC takes a different approach as the world navigates its way through the coronavirus crisis.
“We are in the midst of a pandemic and we are grieving as a nation and so many ways," Vogel explained.
Vogel said there’s a lot of anxiety and eagerness that we have to return to normal. One of the things NSC wants to make sure we do is return to our new normal safely, and that includes making sure that the workplace is prepared and your home is prepared for you to do that.
“But we also want you not to lose sight of the fact that the same risks that were there before this pandemic are still there,” Vogel said. “You’re still at risk every time you get into your vehicle, and the drugs you have around your house could lead to a poisoning that you don’t intend to occur. Our older Americans are still very much at risk of falls. Don’t forget about those every day risks that are still there that we’ve taken our eyes off of because of the pandemic.”
The NSC believes a discussion around safety may be more important than ever before, as we work get back to normal in the midst of this pandemic.
“This is definitely a safety-centric crisis that we are in the mist of right now, and words like PPE, for example, were not even things that the average American even considered a few months ago. Now PPE is a general lexicon," said Vogel. "So this is a uniquely safety crisis, and we wanted to make sure that during National Safety Month, we met the moment where it is. Not just focusing on things like driving and ergonomics and topics that we’ve often gotten into in great detail in the past, but bringing in the kinds of safety challenges that Americans are facing because of the pandemic.”
For National Safety Month, NSC providing some real-time and relevant resources on a variety of topics for keeping workers safe in this new normal.
[Learn more about National Safety Month, and the resources it offers here]
Vogel said the NSC took a look at where the most immediate impact could be made and felt like it might be in the workplace.
“It might be the environment that people are going to be returning to when they start to feel that somewhat sense of normalcy, and that the employee really could be one of their first choice back to normalcy. We really try to focus on what we could do to help employers help their employees readjust,” Vogel said.
