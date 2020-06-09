Neighbors stunned after Alex City house fire claims 3 lives

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City has suffered four fire fatalities so far in 2020 with the latest three coming Monday night. The only survivor called 911 about the house fire.
Neighbors are emotionally stunned by the circumstances of it all.
“I heard somebody screaming and ran to the side door," said Shirley Griffin, who lives next door.
It was a scream Griffin will struggle to erase from her mind.
“I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life,” she said.
Monday night before 6 p.m. on Hillabee Street, a raging fire took control of a home, killing three people.
“Just surprising to us this time of day, 6 o’clock in the evening. You see this sometimes at night but not at 6 o’clock in the evening,” said Alex City Fire Chief Reese McAlister.
Alex City firefighters got to the scene very quickly, but despite their heroic efforts they were not able to save the people inside. A 14-year old boy, however, managed to escape with minor injuries.
“My understanding, he made it out and called,” said McAlister.
As a matter of fire department policy, McAlister declined to release the names of the victims. Neighbors, though, tell WSFA 12 News the people who passed away were a mom and her two children. There’s no word on their ages.
“I am so shocked,” Griffin said.
During the heat of the battle to contain the blaze, Alex City responded with more than 20 firefighters, three trucks along with paramedics and ambulances. It was one of the more difficult fires to put down and potentially an emotional one for firefighters.
“We had some hard work to get the attic out. We have different avenues of counseling for our guys," said McAlister.
Investigators say they have some solid clues on what started it but are not prepared to say for sure at this time. State fire marshal investigators arrived on the scene Tuesday morning.
Alex City firefighters had no trouble finding the home because of the new blue and white numerical address signage. This is a program initiated by McAlister two years ago.
The chief encourages all residents to update their signage and the fire department wants to do it for you free of charge, as well as include free smoke detectors. McAlister isn’t sure whether the home that burned on Hillabee had smoke detectors.
