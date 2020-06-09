New COVID-19 cases, deaths reported at 2 nursing homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New confirmed cases of COVID-19 and related deaths have been reported at two nursing homes.
According to Joe Perkins with Northport Health Services Management, at Wetumpka Health & Rehab 36 residents have tested positive for coronavirus and three residents have died. Twenty employees have also tested positive.
Previously, 34 residents and two employees had tested positive. Over 60 percent of those who have tested positive are asymptomatic.
Perkins said at Georgiana Health & Rehab LLC 15 residents and six employees have tested positive. Two residents have died.
One employee has fully recovered and returned to work.
Previously, only one employee had tested positive.
Perkins said Northport Health Services Management has tested 7,000 people, and in some facilities some people have been tested multiple times.
