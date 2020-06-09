One person dead following shooting at Motel 6 in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a shooting at a motel in Opelika Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at Motel 6 on Columbus Parkway and claimed the life 31-year-old Kentavious Holland of Opelika.
Opelika police responded to a call of a person with a gun at the motel at around 2:50 p.m. While officers were responding, callers reported shots were fired. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the Holland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
The victim died from his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead at 3:01 p.m. Police say all suspects in the case have been located and are being interviewed by detectives.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
