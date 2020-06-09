Police: Woman found fatally shot in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman was fatally shot Tuesday morning.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 200 block of Garden Home Circle on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A WSFA 12 News photographer found multiple police units at the scene. A home in the area had been sectioned off with crime scene tape.
No other information including the victim’s identity has been released.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.