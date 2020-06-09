18-year-old arrested in Opelika kidnapping, assault streamed on Facebook Live

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika 18-year-old is behind bars after allegedly being involved in a kidnapping and assault that was streamed to Facebook Live.
Deyalo Wilson was arrested for his alleged involvement in an incident that was reported in May when a victim was kidnapped, robbed and taken to a residence on 16th St. where he was assaulted by numerous people.
The incident was recorded by the offenders and broadcast via Facebook Live.
Wilson is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on felony charges of robbery, kidnapping and assault.
There is no word on if any other arrests are expected in this case.
