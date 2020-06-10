American Red Cross experiencing critical blood shortage amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A critical blood shortage continues amid the coronavirus pandemic. The American Red Cross says it has less than a two-day supply on hand.
“Since COVID-19 happened, the Red Cross has seen a dive down in blood donors and public companies that want to support blood drives,” said Kelly Hodges with the Red Cross.
To encourage more people to give, the Red Cross is offering a $5 Amazon gift card to anyone who donates between now and June 30. All blood types are needed.
“Recently since surgeries has uplifted again and people who are able to do day surgery, we’ve had a 30 percent increase in the need for blood," Hodges added. "That right now has led the Red Cross with less than a two-day supply of blood on the shelves. What that means is we need help. We need companies we need organizations to step up and post a blood job and downers to come out and give.”
The Red Cross says it is following the highest safety standards to protect donors and blood recipients during the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Cross says there is now evidence that COVID-19 coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion.
LifeSouth says it’s also in need of blood donations, especially O-negative.
You can find a donation site or blood drive in your area by visiting either the Red Cross or LifeSouth websites.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.