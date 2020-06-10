5 arrested after man critically shot, run over near Wetumpka

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is in critical condition and five others are behind bars after a late night shooting in Elmore County that the sheriff’s office says stemmed from an argument over a girl.
Sheriff Bill Franklin says his deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Williams Road. That’s about two miles north of Wetumpka.
On scene, first responders found the victim, 20-year-old Jacob Gillean, suffering multiple gun shot wounds, including one to leg and another to the head. He’d also been run over by a vehicle, the sheriff says.
Gillean had been expecting visitors after agreeing to meet with another man there about the girl they’d been arguing over earlier in the day. When a Kia Sport pulled up at the house, five people got out.
Sheriff Franklin says the five were met by “seven or eight” people who came out of the house, and they quickly got back in the vehicle to leave. But as the vehicle fled the scene, Franklin says an eyewitness reported the driver began firing shots and then ran over Gillean before speeding away.
As an investigation was opened, the sheriff says the suspects went their separate ways. But by mid-morning, deputies had taken four males and female into custody.
The suspects include the vehicle’s driver and alleged shooter, Andrew Williams, 20, as well as the man Gillean had been arguing with, Melvin Barris. The other three are identified as Devin Buckhannon, Chandler Falks, and Hanna Qualls.
Each is now charged with attempted murder, but the charges could be modified or added to depending on the decision of a grand jury slated to meet in July.
As the five sit in lockup at the Elmore County Jail, Gillean remains in critical condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. “He is extremely lucky to be alive,” Sheriff Franklin said.
Gillean was shot with a 9mm just above the eye. What is believed to be the gun used in the shooting was later recovered in Williams’s shoe, the sheriff said.
The bullet pierced Gillean’s forehead, entered his skull, and exited out the top of his head, the sheriff said in describing one of his wounds. Other injuries, including road rash, a broken left arm, and a crushed pelvis, came from being driven over by the vehicle.
The victim may have more injuries, but Franklin says they won’t be known until medical professionals perform more evaluations.
Franklin says Williams and Buckhannon were already out on bond prior to the shooting for robbery charges out of Tallapoosa County. That sheriff’s office has already been notified and may opt to revoke bond in their cases. Both are facing $250,000 bonds in the Elmore County case.
The other three suspects have bonds set at $50,000 each.
