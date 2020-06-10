Birmingham City School Board votes to terminate Church of the Highlands leases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City school board has decided to end its partnership with Church of the Highlands after a social media controversy surrounding its pastor.
Board members voted to terminate Highlands’ leases at Parker and Woodlawn High schools. The church has been holding services at both locations. Those items were on the consent agenda which passed unanimously. The board didn’t discuss the leases.
It comes after a social media controversy involving lead pastor Chris Hodges following and liking posts made by the right wing group Turning Point USA. Hodges has since apologized.
The church has been paying more than $10,000 a month to the school board to hold services at Parker and Woodlawn.
In the past, at least one school board member said the district should not be in the landlord business.
We have reached out to Church of the Highlands multiple times for a comment. We are still waiting to hear back.
