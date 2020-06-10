2017 child sex abuse suspect sentenced to prison

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect arrested in late 2017 on a child sex crime charge has been found guilty and sentenced to prison, according to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.
Landen Owens, who was 16 at the time of his Dec. 2017 arrest, was charged with first-degree sodomy of a child younger than 12.
More than two years after his arrest, Owens was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison.
The case was handled by the Prattville Police Department and, due to the nature of the crime, Owens was charged as an adult.
