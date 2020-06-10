Cold front to bring thunderstorms area-wide today; a few stronger storms possible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Virtually everyone saw rain and even a few thunderstorms on Tuesday as tropical downpours moved across the state. Some actually saw quite a bit of rain. It was very muggy and hot with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees in spots.
That will once again be the case today ahead of a cold front. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with oppressively high dew points in the middle 70s. The result will be heat index temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s.
We will also see more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered showers are possible as soon as early this morning. Showers and storms are then possible all morning long.
They become more numerous and widespread for the afternoon and early evening as a cold front pushes from west to east.
Areas with the absolute best chance of rain and storms will be from Evergreen to Selma to Clanton and points east. However, everyone will see at least some showers and storms at some point.
The main difference between today and what we saw on Tuesday is that there could be a few stronger to marginally severe thunderstorms today courtesy of the cold front moving through.
Strong to locally damaging wind gusts of 50-60 mph, lightning and torrential downpours are all potential hazards with the strongest of storms.
The front will clear the area after sunset, keeping at least a chance of a few showers and isolated storms in the forecast through the early hours of the overnight. The showers will end last in our counties that border Georgia.
By Thursday morning, there will be clearing skies, lower humidity and absolutely no rain or storms. That will hold true for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well with less than a 20% chance of a shower this weekend.
While the humidity will not completely disappear, it will be noticeably lower into next week. That will make things feel much better despite high temperatures staying in the upper 80s and lowers 90s.
