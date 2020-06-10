Crash causing delays on I-65 NB at Northern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound at the Northern Boulevard.
Emergency units are on the scene working to clear the roadway, according to an alert from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation show delays in the area and one lane open.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and seek an alternate route.
Details about the crash have not been released
