Day one of Emerald Coast Golf Tour Championship delayed due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we've come to learn, the weather in Alabama can change at a moments notice, and that was the case a Arrowhead Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
What started as a beautiful day on the green turned wet in a hurry, as day one the Emerald Coast Golf Tour Championship teed off early that afternoon.
But before the rain, it was all smiles and sunshine as golfers from across the Southeastern states gathered looking for a hole-in-one, and drawing some big names to the Capital City course.
“We’ve got a great event this week,” said Tour Director Geno Celano. “It’s pretty exciting to have a Korn Ferry winner - Michael Arnaud, who won a couple years ago - and he’s still trying to find his way back out there, and also Doug Barron, who won the PGA Tour of Champions last year. So, it’s great to have those guys in here competing at working on their games.”
Despite the rain-soaked conditions, the golfers have been pleased with the course, saying it is good to get back out and get some quality swings.
“It’s important just to get in there and get in the mix, and to actually have shots and putts that are actually worth something, and to actually be in a legit tournament that gets your mind back engaged in playing normal golf,” said pro golfer Michael Arnaud.
As if the weathering the storm isn’t enough to battle, the tour is also keeping a close eye on the coronavirus. Arnaud says playing during a pandemic has its challenges, but so does the Alabama precipitation.
“It was kind of like a normal offseason for me. We actually played a lot of golf - we were still open where I was at - so, It’s been tough because we skipped spring, so it wasn’t a gradual warm-up. We went from cool weather to 90 [degrees] with 90 percent humidity,” said Arnaud.
However, Celano and the Arrowhead staff are doing their best to follow best practice and keep everyone safe and healthy.
"We've just had to be cautious, and go with what the course allows us to do," he said. "We're trying to be safe, because we don't want anyone to get sick, so we're really taking a lot of precautions."
They golfers will be in place Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to finish the first round before picking up round two later that afternoon.
