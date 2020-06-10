1 dead after plane crashes in rural Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead after a plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in rural Dallas County, according to law enforcement.
Authorities confirmed a small plane crashed off Dallas County Road 138 near the J.B. Hain farming community, and the pilot was killed. There were no passengers in the plane.
According to Kathleen Bergen with FAA, a Piper PA-32 crashed two miles southwest of Craig Field at 4:40 p.m.
First responders are on the scene and members of the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, are said to be en route. Bergen said the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.
