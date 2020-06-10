Frazer Church hopes to reopen to congregation in early July

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Frazer United Methodist Church hopes to begin in-person services soon.
Lead Pastor Larry Bryars, who is two Sundays away from retirement, said in his Mid Week Message that the church is beginning the process of bringing back the congregation. Throughout June, he will invite in staff members, certain leaders, and volunteers.
“First of all, we want to test the waters and be sure that we invite a small group of people into worship," Bryars said. "We don’t want to see an outbreak of the coronavirus in our church family. Secondly, because this gives us an opportunity to work out our systems for social distancing and training up those who will be serving and guiding the congregation.”
Bryars said if all goes well, the church could open up to the whole congregation in early July.
Bryars also took a moment during his message to address the recent protests over racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
“We have awakened once again to the fact that racism has not been eradicated from our society,” he said. “For those who’ve endured mistreatment, it’s painful to see it continue. For those who’ve remained unaware of the problem, it’s painful that it’s been brought to our attention.”
With Bryars’ time at the church coming to an end, the congregation will honor him with two drive-thru events at Frazer, on June 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on June 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. Cards will be collected, and a gift will be presented to Bryars.
