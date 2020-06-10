Infant and teen among COVID-19 related deaths, ADPH says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show that over 700 people have died related to the virus. Wednesday evening, the ADPH confirmed an infant and teenager are among the fatalities.
The department says both patients tested positive for the coronavirus.
The infant death is currently under review for underlying health problems. ADPH says neither had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children.
Case characteristics on Alabama’s COVID-19 cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday are available here.
Currently, there are over 21,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama with over 13,500 presumed recoveries.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.