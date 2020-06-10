LEAD Academy parts ways with 2nd principal in less than a year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The LEAD Academy board has voted not to renew the employment of the school principal.
Ryan Cantrell with LEAD Academy confirmed the school will not renew Ibrahim Lee. Adam Hopper, who Cantrell said has been with the school from its beginning, has been named “Interim School LEADer.”
Lee was LEAD Academy’s second principal. Dr. Nicole Ivey-Price held the position for a short time before LEAD Academy confirmed, in September 2019, that it was parting ways with her. In November, a judge ordered for Ivey-Price to be returned to payroll to avoid potentially irreparable damage that could come from her not having health insurance.
Ivey-Price sued the school, claiming multiple counts of fraud, breach of contract, and retaliation by LEAD Academy, but a judge dismissed all counts in the lawsuit in March.
LEAD Academy is Montgomery’s first charter school.
