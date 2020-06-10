Man in critical condition after Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night, police say.
According to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, officers were called to the area of Norman Street after a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned a 27-year-old victim had been shot and was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle.
Watkins says the victim was later taken from Eufaula to a Dothan area hospital. At last check, he remains in critical condition.
Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip Line at 334-687-7100.
