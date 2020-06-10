Montgomery man arrested in June 2 homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man in a June 2 homicide.
According to MPD Captain Saba Coleman, Marcus Galbreath, 44, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marlon Ambers, 41. Officers and fire medics responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Troy Highway at about 8 a.m. on June 2, where they found Ambers with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Coleman said Ambers was pronounced dead at the scene. And investigation indicates Ambers and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.
Galbreath was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Wednesday by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
