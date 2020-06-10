More afternoon rain, storms expected before a big drop in humidity!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So far today, several spots have dealt with brief downpours and even a few thunderstorms. More of that is expected this afternoon and evening as a passing cold front helps keep rain chances elevated for the third day this week.
Coverage of wet weather is not overwhelming right now, so many are seeing some sunshine as we head into the lunchtime hour; because of that, highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Combine that warmth with dew points in the middle 70s and the end result is a very muggy day with “feels like” temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and lower 100s.
More activity later today will help cool some, but not everyone, off a bit... areas with the absolute best chance of rain and storms will be from Evergreen to Selma to Clanton and points east. However, everyone will see at least some showers and storms at some point.
The main difference between today and what we saw on Tuesday is that there could be a few stronger to marginally severe thunderstorms today courtesy of the cold front moving through.
Strong to locally damaging wind gusts of 50-60 mph, lightning and torrential downpours are all potential hazards with the strongest of storms.
The front will clear the area after sunset, keeping at least a chance of a few showers and isolated storms in the forecast through the early hours of the overnight. The showers will end last in our counties that border Georgia.
By Thursday morning, there will be clearing skies, lower humidity and absolutely no rain or storms. That will hold true for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well with less than a 20% chance of a shower this weekend.
While the humidity will not completely disappear, it will be noticeably lower into next week. That will make things feel much better despite high temperatures staying in the upper 80s and lowers 90s.
