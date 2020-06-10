Outlook: Group tours looking to March 2021 before fully returning, tourism department says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Group travel has plummeted in Alabama and it’s leaving some hotels and surrounding businesses strapped for cash.
Alabama cities usually see large business or sporting groups traveling through and stopping at hotels and attractions.
“Our group occupancy is practically nothing now," said Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa Director of Sales and Marketing Perry Grice.
The hotel usually hosts hundreds of people. Grice said that has dropped to about a group size of 15 or 20 over the last several weeks. He said they have some larger conventions scheduled for late July and August.
The Montgomery Chamber’s Convention and Visitor Bureau estimates that Montgomery’s occupancy rate is between 40 to 45 percent.
“It does have a trickle down effect,” said Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality President Mindy Hanan.
Now that groups are not filling up hotels, it means people are not visiting surrounding businesses which rely heavily on that foot traffic. Hanan said this also impacts supply chains.
And these restaurants are all competing for the small customer base.
Dreamland BBQ Managing Partner Bob Parker said his restaurant will survive through the pandemic, but he said it probably would not be the case for others in town.
“I mean, unfortunately, we’re all not going to make it. I’m not trying to paint a dire picture that it’s never going to come back," he said. “But unfortunately, when you lose that much business, it’s hard for all of us to make it plus.”
The Alabama Department of Tourism Assistant Director Grey Brennan said group travel may not fully come back until March of next year.
However, he said there is room for optimism as recent civil protests have sparked interest in Alabama civil rights sites.
But there is a desire to bring groups back to the state quickly. Hanan said they will be in discussions with the coronavirus task force to come up with a plan on how to safely bring group tourists back.
“I think that’s what we need to discuss next is what are the standards? What can we deem safe? Is it people sitting three feet apart with everybody wearing a mask? Is it six feet apart?” she said.
In the meantime, businesses are doing everything they can to stay afloat.
Grice said they are working with each group to figure out what spacing and accommodations need to be met during the pandemic. He said they have already taken serious precautions.
“Every 20 minutes hand washing,” he said. “We’re not doing buffets anymore.”
For Parker, they are relying on the federal government’s PPP loan to help businesses through the pandemic.
“We’re spending it wisely,” he said. “It’s a 10-month survival, if we can make it through March we’ll be fine. But, you know, that’s a long way away.”
