Tuskegee leaders looking to relocate Confederate monument

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials are working together to have the Confederate monument in downtown Tuskegee removed after it was vandalized on Sunday.
Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says that because of the division of ownership of that park, that was originally built for whites only, the process is difficult.
“My understanding now is that the county owns the park, Daughters of the Confederacy owns the statue, and we maintain the park,” Haygood said.
Now, city leaders in a town known for its rich black history are trying to relocate the monument.
“It’s the desire of the citizens to move the statue. We are in agreement and working with the county. I’ve talked with chairman Maxwell yesterday and again this morning. He’s reaching out to the Daughters of the Confederacy to see where they’d like it placed," Haygood said. "We have some other options as to where we could offer space for it to be located, but we want to see if there’s a specific place they’d like it located. We want it moved out of the center of town, specifically an African-American town. A town that’s largely historically black and has had tremendous figures from this area in terms of our rich African-American history.”
Haygood tells us the monument has been vandalized several times and that city leaders have previously tried to have it removed from middle of the predominately black city.
“It’s inappropriate as a representation in the middle of our city,” Haygood said.
Haygood said that the park has also been named a cultural park and removal of the monument would allow better utilization of the space.
WSFA reached out to the United Daughters of the Confederacy for comment but has not received a response.
