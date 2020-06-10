Wallace’s son urges petitioners to see 'full prism’ of his life before push to erase name

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the wake of the death of George Floyd, the nation is once again reassessing the issues of racial inequality, and a new generation of students is taking issue with the late Alabama Gov. George Wallace and his policies.
Now, a petition is circulating at Auburn University that demands Wallace’s name be removed from a building on campus.
Wallace’s son, George Wallace Jr., responded to those efforts in an opinion piece urging people not to judge his father based on just one chapter of his life.
“In today’s climate, many of those who seek to tell my father’s story focus almost exclusively on the tragedy in Selma and the events of 1965 and prior, but that is not where his journey ended,” the man’s son explained. “It is, in many ways, where the most important journey of his life began.”
Wallace served an unprecedented four terms as governor, much of it during the Civil Rights movement, and as a staunch segregationist, he promoted racist policies.
Perhaps Wallace’s most well-known moment as governor came in 1963 with the stand at the school house door, a move designed to prevent black students from entering the University of Alabama.
Wallace wouldn’t step aside until President John F. Kennedy federalized the national guard.
Pointing to signs of a changed man, Wallace’s son reminds petitioners that “James Hood invited my father to attend his graduation when he received his doctorate from the University of Alabama, and Vivian Malone Jones was among the honored guests at his state funeral.”
And Wallace will long be remembered for six words given during a speech in which he proclaimed “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”
But his son points out that those were the actions of his father in the 1950s and 60s.
“The fundamental change and progress my father’s life represents should be celebrated and emulated today, not vilified,” Wallace Jr. writes.
Wallace, who also served as governor for most of the 1970s and for a final term that ended in 1987, ultimately changed his views on segregation, apologized for his actions, and worked with Civil Rights leaders to make amends.
“It is my firm belief that many of those who signed the Auburn petition are improperly focusing upon only one era of my father’s career," Wallace Jr. writes, "and when the full prism of his life is viewed, it becomes evident that his story, like so many of those born in his era, offers an inspiring message of transformation, reconciliation, and acceptance.”
Many scholars of Alabama politics do look at Wallace’s later life as an example of transformation and reconciliation.
Wallace, who died in 1998, remains one of most controversial political figures in state history. But his name has been affixed to not only a building at Auburn University. It’s on roads, an interstate tunnel, three community colleges, and in other places.
