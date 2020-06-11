A big change: say goodbye to the rain, storms and oppressive humidity!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good portion of the region got in on some heavy rain and loud thunderstorms on Wednesday thanks to a tropical air mass and cold front. That front has now cleared the entire region as of early Thursday, officially ending the rain threat and lowering the humidity.
Compared to where we’ve been of late, the humidity will feel substantially better not only today, but for the next week or so. It won’t necessarily be “not” humid, but it will feel noticeably better during both the daytime and at night.
Alongside the lower humidity, our rain chances are pretty much non-existent for the next week. At least.
Beginning with today’s mostly sunny forecast, no one day features a rain chance above 10-20% through next Wednesday. There could be a very isolated shower Friday, Saturday or Sunday across far eastern and southeastern parts of the state, but that would be the absolute extent of things.
How about temperatures?
Well, it is still June in Alabama, so we won’t be getting rid of the afternoon heat (see image above for daily high temperatures).
Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s will remain intact, but that’s normal for this time of year. Where you’ll really notice the temperature difference is during the overnights.
Low temps each morning for the next week will be below 70 degrees! In fact,, some mornings will flirt with -- or perhaps drop below -- the 60-degree mark! That will especially be true Sunday night and Monday night north of U.S. 80.
Enjoy, y’all! (:
