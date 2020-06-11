Bond set for man accused of shooting Selma jogger

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dallas County judge has set bond for a man accused of shooting a jogger twice in the leg.
Chadwick Mitchell, 28, is now being held at the county jail on a $200,000 bond after allegedly shooting 32-year old Harrison Smith as he was jogging along Landline Road in Selma Tuesday morning.
Mitchell was arrested and charged with attempted murder after witnesses to the attack called police.
In addition to setting bond, the judge also ordered the suspect to undergo mental counseling.
Despite losing a large amount of blood and requiring surgery at a Birmingham hospital, the victim is expected to survive.
Authorities say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.
