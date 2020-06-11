Brothers killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler in south Alabama

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama men have died following an early morning, head-on collision, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Dominick Latrell Etheridge, 20, of Ozark, and Steven Etheridge Jr. 26, of Dothan, were killed when the 2001 Dodge Dakota Dominick was driving crossed the road’s center line and struck an 18-wheeler.
ALEA identified the brothers were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the commercial truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on U.S. 29 near mile marker 26 in Covington County. That’s south of Pleasant Home School near the Escambia County line.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
