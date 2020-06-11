Butler County man charged with murder in wife’s death

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Butler County man is charged with murder after the shooting death of his wife Tuesday morning.
The scene of the shooting was in the 500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Investigators say 59-year-old Ricky Lawson, who sits in the Butler County Jail, is charged in the murder of his wife Martha Lawson.
“There was an issue on how they spent the stimulus check they had received, the $1,200 stimulus check they had received,” said Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond.
Investigators believe Ricky Lawson wanted to use the stimulus check for something illegal, maybe to buy drugs, while Martha Lawson had already spent the money to pay bills.
Martha Lawson turned 59 in February and was a retired nurse from Georgiana. Bond said she was shot in the bathroom.
When deputies arrived they found Ricky Lawson waiting for them in the front yard. It was Lawson who called 911, a rare move in any murder investigation.
“Well, normally it doesn’t happen that way, but every once in awhile it does. You hate these kind of things happen,” said Bond.
Bond says Martha Lawson was shot once in the back with a 12-gauge shotgun. She died on the scene, becoming the county’s second homicide victim in 2020.
Court records show Ricky Lawson had his initial court appearance virtually from the county jail. The court set his bond at $300,000.
