CAVHCS working to protect patients during COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Central Alabama Veteran’s Health Care System say they are working relentlessly to make sure they’re able to keep patients safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re still very much in a protective mode to keep our veterans safe, so we’re still encouraging patients to stay at home and to call in before they come to the facility to see if there’s anything we can do to address their needs at home,” said CAVHCS Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. April Truett.
Due to the increase in cases across the state, and specifically in Montgomery County, operations have not yet returned to normal.
“We’re continuing to see patients virtually through virtual care methods, including what we call virtual video connect, or veteran video connect, so they have an option to see their physician or their medical health care providers, through video,” Truett said.
For any veterans living in rural areas that may not have the best internet access, or someone having technical difficulties, there is another option.
“We still offer telephone visits, and most of all of our veterans have not had any trouble with that. So, those who are not tech savvy, who don’t want to use their phone for video, or computer, or don’t have a tablet or a smartphone, we can still choose the telephone." Truett said. "We can talk to them about how they’re doing, what their needs are, making arrangements to speak to any different specialists they need to get their medications sent to them, so it’s really worked very well.”
CAVHCS says it’s currently housing seven coronavirus patients in the hospital and has more than 30 patients recovering from COVID-19 from home.
Any veteran with have symptoms of illness is urged to call the CAVHCS Care number at 866-601-1079 before coming in for a visit.
