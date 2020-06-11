CAVHCS working to protect patients during COVID-19

“We still offer telephone visits, and most of all of our veterans have not had any trouble with that. So, those who are not tech savvy, who don’t want to use their phone for video, or computer, or don’t have a tablet or a smartphone, we can still choose the telephone." Truett said. "We can talk to them about how they’re doing, what their needs are, making arrangements to speak to any different specialists they need to get their medications sent to them, so it’s really worked very well.”